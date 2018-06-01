Adam Silver weighs in on multiple issues and other NBA trending stories

Sources: 76ers considering Colangelo dismissal – via espn.com June 01 12:25 AM Sources tell ESPN that 76ers ownership is seriously considering President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo’s dismissal as an internal probe into anonymous Twitter accounts continues. Shares

Joy and secret rage: How Steph Curry ignites the Warriors – via espn.com May 31 12:09 PM Don't be fooled by the fancy passes and long bombs. This is the inside story of how the Warriors dynasty was constructed in the spitting image of their superstar.

Klay Thompson leaves in first quarter with injury – via mercurynews.com May 31 09:40 PM OAKLAND — Klay Thompson was upended by the Cavaliers' J.R. Smith midway through the first quarter, limped off the court and immediately left the floor. Smith appeared to lose his balance, then slid…

Where we stand on 76ers president Bryan Colangelo's alleged burner accounts – via sports.yahoo.com May 31 04:26 PM Less than 48 hours after news of Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo's alleged burner accounts hit the web, we've already uncovered a pile of evidence, so let's lay all the hilarity and devastation bare.