Adam Silver weighs in on multiple issues and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

The making of Doris Burke – via projects.nj.com

May 31 03:31 PM
How the Jersey Shore shaped America’s best basketball broadcaster

June 01 12:25 AM
Sources tell ESPN that 76ers ownership is seriously considering President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo’s dismissal as an internal probe into anonymous Twitter accounts continues.

June 01 01:15 AM
The investigation is focusing on Colangelo’s wife.

May 31 11:50 PM
The Cavaliers could and should have won Game 1 of the Finals.

May 31 12:09 PM
Don’t be fooled by the fancy passes and long bombs. This is the inside story of how the Warriors dynasty was constructed in the spitting image of their superstar.

May 31 09:40 PM
OAKLAND — Klay Thompson was upended by the Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith midway through the first quarter, limped off the court and immediately left the floor. Smith appeared to lose his balance, then slid…

May 31 09:36 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke for nearly 30 minutes before Game 1 of The Finals.

May 31 09:07 PM
Allen recently graduated from Duke after four years under Mike Krzyzewski

May 31 06:00 PM
Go Cavaliers, I suppose?

May 31 04:26 PM
Less than 48 hours after news of Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts hit the web, we’ve already uncovered a pile of evidence, so let’s lay all the hilarity and devastation bare.

May 31 10:36 AM
Bryan Colangelo allegedly operated five anonymous accounts and used them to call out his team’s players and colleagues

