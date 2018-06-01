Adam Silver weighs in on multiple issues and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
The making of Doris Burke – via projects.nj.com
May 31 03:31 PM
How the Jersey Shore shaped America’s best basketball broadcaster
Sources: 76ers considering Colangelo dismissal – via espn.com
June 01 12:25 AM
Sources tell ESPN that 76ers ownership is seriously considering President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo’s dismissal as an internal probe into anonymous Twitter accounts continues.
JR Smith loses mind, Cavaliers drop Game 1 in a stunner, 124-114 to Warriors in OT – via cleveland.com
May 31 11:50 PM
The Cavaliers could and should have won Game 1 of the Finals.
Joy and secret rage: How Steph Curry ignites the Warriors – via espn.com
May 31 12:09 PM
Don’t be fooled by the fancy passes and long bombs. This is the inside story of how the Warriors dynasty was constructed in the spitting image of their superstar.
Klay Thompson leaves in first quarter with injury – via mercurynews.com
May 31 09:40 PM
OAKLAND — Klay Thompson was upended by the Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith midway through the first quarter, limped off the court and immediately left the floor. Smith appeared to lose his balance, then slid…
NBA commissioner Adam Silver weighs in on multiple issues around the league – via mercurynews.com
May 31 09:36 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver spoke for nearly 30 minutes before Game 1 of The Finals.
2018 NBA Draft: Rip Hamilton says Duke’s Grayson Allen could ‘sneak up’ and be a top 15 pick – via cbssports.com
May 31 09:07 PM
Allen recently graduated from Duke after four years under Mike Krzyzewski
Isaiah Thomas wants Cavaliers to beat Warriors so he can get a ring (PHOTO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 31 06:00 PM
Go Cavaliers, I suppose?
Where we stand on 76ers president Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts – via sports.yahoo.com
May 31 04:26 PM
Less than 48 hours after news of Philadelphia 76ers president Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts hit the web, we’ve already uncovered a pile of evidence, so let’s lay all the hilarity and devastation bare.
