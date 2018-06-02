NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

June 01 03:47 PM

In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins the show to chat about everything that happened in a totally bananas Game 1 in the NBA Finals. From LeBron’s legendary performance, to JR’s legendary gaffe, we break it down from all the angles for 45 minutes. Then, we chat a bit about Bryan Colangelo, and how the 76ers basically have to fire him at this stage. Finally, we break down the biggest and most important decisions of the 2018 NBA Draft Deadline …