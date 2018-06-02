USA Today Sports

JR Smith's gaffe and other NBA trending stories

JR Smith's gaffe and other NBA trending stories

Social Media

JR Smith's gaffe and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

Brian Windhorst, ESPN – via espn.com

June 01 12:37 PM
Zach talks to Brian Windhorst about J.R. Smith’s gaffe (:45), the possibility of a Kevin Love suspension (9:13), LeBron’s performance, level of frustration (16:49) and more.

Shares

June 01 10:00 PM
Both Butler and his wife died in the accident.

Shares

June 01 08:02 PM
After Thursday night’s heartbreaking loss, Cleveland has to muster the will to rebound for Game 2.

Shares

June 01 05:56 PM
The Cavs’ Game 1 loss was a lot to handle, but they insist they’re coping.

Shares

June 01 10:16 AM
The referees not only bailed out Kevin Durant and the Warriors last night, they bailed out themselves.

Shares

June 01 01:02 PM
Since the Heat’s season came to an end with a Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in late April, Kelly Olynyk has been traveling the world and is in India at the moment coaching Asia’s Basketball Without Borders camp.

Shares

June 01 09:52 AM
The Warriors hardly looked invincible against the Cavs in the NBA Finals opener. Thanks to another fortunate break (or two), it didn’t matter.

Shares

June 01 10:07 AM
For all the talk that Cavaliers-Warriors IV was bad for the NBA, all fans, diehard or casual, who tuned in Thursday, would take six more games just like it. That may be wishful thinking after everythi

Shares

June 01 01:18 PM
Remember when TV viewers reported PGA golfers for technicalities? This is the NBA version of that.

Shares

June 01 09:17 AM
J.R. Smith claims he knew the score when he inexplicably dribbled out the final seconds of regulation of Game 1. His Cleveland teammates knew the truth.

Shares

June 01 10:16 AM
Guys, I really don’t think LeBron James wants to answer for J.R. Smith.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home