JR Smith's gaffe and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Brian Windhorst, ESPN – via espn.com
June 01 12:37 PM
Zach talks to Brian Windhorst about J.R. Smith’s gaffe (:45), the possibility of a Kevin Love suspension (9:13), LeBron’s performance, level of frustration (16:49) and more.
Shares
Coroner’s report finds drugs, alcohol in Rasual Butler’s system before fatal crash – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 01 10:00 PM
Both Butler and his wife died in the accident.
Shares
Cavs coach Tyronn Lue: ‘We’re not broken, all right? We lost a game’ – via sports.yahoo.com
June 01 08:02 PM
After Thursday night’s heartbreaking loss, Cleveland has to muster the will to rebound for Game 2.
Shares
After George Hill’s sleepless night, Cavaliers vow they aren’t ‘broken’ by Game 1 loss – via cleveland.com
June 01 05:56 PM
The Cavs’ Game 1 loss was a lot to handle, but they insist they’re coping.
Shares
Bondy: Referees hid behind loophole and sullied one of greatest NBA Finals performances of all time – NY Daily News – via nydailynews.com
June 01 10:16 AM
The referees not only bailed out Kevin Durant and the Warriors last night, they bailed out themselves.
Shares
Heat player on J.R. Smith’s blunder: ‘I feel like I’ve forgotten the score before’ – via miamiherald.com
June 01 01:02 PM
Since the Heat’s season came to an end with a Game 5 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in late April, Kelly Olynyk has been traveling the world and is in India at the moment coaching Asia’s Basketball Without Borders camp.
Shares
Even the Warriors admitted the obvious after Game 1: ‘We got lucky’ – via sports.yahoo.com
June 01 09:52 AM
The Warriors hardly looked invincible against the Cavs in the NBA Finals opener. Thanks to another fortunate break (or two), it didn’t matter.
Shares
Bamba says his shooting improvement is ‘night and day’ from when he left Texas a few months ago. – via espn.com
June 01 01:29 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
Iannazzone: Costly mistake by J.R. Smith – via newsday.com
June 01 10:07 AM
For all the talk that Cavaliers-Warriors IV was bad for the NBA, all fans, diehard or casual, who tuned in Thursday, would take six more games just like it. That may be wishful thinking after everythi
Shares
Kevin Love explains why he left the bench during the Cavaliers-Warriors skirmish – via sports.yahoo.com
June 01 01:18 PM
Remember when TV viewers reported PGA golfers for technicalities? This is the NBA version of that.
Shares
How J.R. Smith’s lost moment may lead to a lost Finals for Cavs – via sports.yahoo.com
June 01 09:17 AM
J.R. Smith claims he knew the score when he inexplicably dribbled out the final seconds of regulation of Game 1. His Cleveland teammates knew the truth.
Shares
LeBron James walks out of press conference amid repeated J.R. Smith questions – via sports.yahoo.com
June 01 10:16 AM
Guys, I really don’t think LeBron James wants to answer for J.R. Smith.
Comments