Burner accounts take over the NBA and other podcasts you need to listen today

June 02 12:29 PM

We are in the fifth day of the Bryan Colangelo Twitter fiasco, with no communication from the team. We discuss how we think the situation should and will progress, the guy in San Francisco with the t-shirts, the reports and speculation.

We’ve got a new shirt. This is self explanatory. Always go FULL DETRICK. Get it here.

We’d like to be clear that this was our (Spike’s) idea, and Tanner Lowry’s design, and Ben Detrick did not have anything to do with its creation or promotion …