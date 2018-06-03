Burner accounts take over the NBA and other podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
NBA Finals Game 2 Preview – via NBA.com
June 02 07:39 PM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann point out what to watch for in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Find out how the Cavaliers can recover from a tough Game 1 loss and what the Warriors must do to take a 2-0 lead.
The Burner Controversy Continues, Find A New Slant – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 02 12:29 PM
We are in the fifth day of the Bryan Colangelo Twitter fiasco, with no communication from the team. We discuss how we think the situation should and will progress, the guy in San Francisco with the t-shirts, the reports and speculation.
We’ve got a new shirt. This is self explanatory. Always go FULL DETRICK. Get it here.
We’d like to be clear that this was our (Spike’s) idea, and Tanner Lowry’s design, and Ben Detrick did not have anything to do with its creation or promotion …
We’ve got a new shirt. This is self explanatory. Always go FULL DETRICK. Get it here.
We’d like to be clear that this was our (Spike’s) idea, and Tanner Lowry’s design, and Ben Detrick did not have anything to do with its creation or promotion …
June 02 12:28 PM
Chris chatted 1-on-1 with Warriors guard and former DeMatha star Quinn Cook as he plays in his first NBA Finals. Chase and Chris also discuss the mess that is the Sixers and Chase pulls out some burner account tweets from other GMs in the NBA. Plus, draft thoughts on Michael Porter, Jr., Kevin Huerter, Grayson Allen and others.