Clippers will workout potential lottery picks Troy Brown, Zhaire Smith

The Los Angeles Clippers will reportedly work out top prospects Zhaire Smith and Troy Brown before the 2018 NBA Draft later this month.

During his sole season at Oregon, Brown averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. He is nearly 6-foot-7 with a wingspan over 6-foot-10 and, with his versatility, he could add depth at multiple positions for Los Angeles.

Smith averaged 11.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game as a freshman at Texas Tech. Smith would provide defensive intensity, considering he averaged 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks last year. He’s 6-foot-4, but he has a ridiculous 6-foot-10 wingspan that gives him the necessary length to be a defensive stopper.

Smith’s defensive rating was sixth-best in the Big 12 and he finished fourth-best in the conference in Defensive Box Plus-Minus and Defensive Win Shares. He had the second-fastest three-quarter sprint among all prospects at the combine as well as one of the best max vertical leaps.

Another noteworthy player who will work out for the team is De’Anthony Melton, who played one season at USC before sitting out last season. The 6-foot-2 combo guard led the Pac-12 in steals as a freshman and also ranked in the Top 10 for block percentage.

While he is a defensive-minded prospect, Melton is a good distributor and facilitator who is believed to have improved his three-point shot during his year absence from college basketball.

Other prospects who are working out for the Clippers include Brandon Sampson (LSU), Angel Delgado (Seton Hall) and Drew Eubanks (Oregon State).

It’s worth mentioning the Clippers were reportedly interested in trading up to select Missouri forward Michael Porter Jr. but without making a move, they will have two lottery picks and could select Smith and Brown if they like what they see during the workouts.