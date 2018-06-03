USA Today Sports

Klay Thompson's ankle injury and other NBA trending stories

Klay Thompson's ankle injury and other NBA trending stories

Social Media

Klay Thompson's ankle injury and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 02 07:29 PM
JR Smith all-but recanted his earlier story that he knew the score was tied when he dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation in the Cavs’ 124-114 overtime loss to the Warriors.

Shares

June 02 04:04 PM
Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson suffered a high left ankle sprain in Game 1 of the Finals and said he plans to play in Game 2 Sunday.

Shares

June 02 12:54 PM
After struggling at the end of close games earlier in the playoffs, the Warriors put the ball in Steph Curry’s hands to finish off Game 1.

Shares

June 02 10:20 PM
So, what is the conclusion about Colangelo’s tenure? Like his off-the-court troubles, it’s hard to say. We have to wait to see how everything plays out.

Shares

June 02 02:04 PM
Moritz Wagner on his move from Germany to the US, his development at Michigan, the pre-draft process, NBA players he studies and more.

Shares

June 02 08:11 PM
Even if he didn’t take down the three Twitter burner accounts, private information ended up appearing in public

Shares

June 02 08:36 PM
OAKLAND, California — If you haven’t seen the outfit by now, you either live under a rock or don’t have a Twitter account. Because, before Game 1 of the 2018 NB…

Shares

June 02 03:07 PM
Strange Vibes: What’s Going on With Kevin Durant and the Warriors?

Shares

June 02 04:51 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors’ forward Andre Iguodala is still listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals as …

Shares

June 02 02:19 PM
June is here, which means it’s time for pre-draft workouts!

Shares

June 02 04:05 PM
Thompson has received around-the-clock treatment on the ankle yet there is some lingering uncertainty about its fitness moving forward.

Shares

June 02 11:53 AM
Shoving the ball in Draymond Green’s face cost Tristan Thompson $25,000, but nothing more.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home