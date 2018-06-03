Klay Thompson's ankle injury and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
JR Smith: ‘I can’t say I was sure of anything’ when committing Game 1 blunder – via cleveland.com
June 02 07:29 PM
JR Smith all-but recanted his earlier story that he knew the score was tied when he dribbled out the clock at the end of regulation in the Cavs’ 124-114 overtime loss to the Warriors.
Klay Thompson has high ankle sprain, plans to play Game 2 against Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
June 02 04:04 PM
Warriors All-Star Klay Thompson suffered a high left ankle sprain in Game 1 of the Finals and said he plans to play in Game 2 Sunday.
Thompson: Warriors were better in clutch time in Game 1 —… – via theathletic.com
June 02 12:54 PM
After struggling at the end of close games earlier in the playoffs, the Warriors put the ball in Steph Curry’s hands to finish off Game 1.
June 02 10:20 PM
So, what is the conclusion about Colangelo’s tenure? Like his off-the-court troubles, it’s hard to say. We have to wait to see how everything plays out.
Moritz Wagner: ‘Dirk was my MJ; he made me believe this was possible’ – via hoopshype.com
June 02 02:04 PM
Moritz Wagner on his move from Germany to the US, his development at Michigan, the pre-draft process, NBA players he studies and more.
Moore: This probably won’t end well for the Sixers’ Bryan Colangelo – via buckscountycouriertimes.com
June 02 08:11 PM
Even if he didn’t take down the three Twitter burner accounts, private information ended up appearing in public
LeBron James’ Game 1 outfit and accessories cost more than $45,000 – via theundefeated.com
June 02 08:36 PM
OAKLAND, California — If you haven’t seen the outfit by now, you either live under a rock or don’t have a Twitter account. Because, before Game 1 of the 2018 NB…
Strange Vibes: What’s Going on With Kevin Durant and the Warriors? – via actionnetwork.com
June 02 03:07 PM
NBA Finals: Steve Kerr says Andre Iguodala is doubtful for Game 2 – via mercurynews.com
June 02 04:51 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Warriors’ forward Andre Iguodala is still listed as doubtful for Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals as …
DiVincenzo, Brown, Evans highlight Day 2 of Trail Blazers pre-draft workouts – via nbcsports.com
June 02 02:19 PM
June is here, which means it’s time for pre-draft workouts!
Sources: Klay Thompson has high left ankle sprain, significant bruising, but striving to play in Game 2 – via sports.yahoo.com
June 02 04:05 PM
Thompson has received around-the-clock treatment on the ankle yet there is some lingering uncertainty about its fitness moving forward.
Tristan Thompson fined, won’t be suspended for Game 2 – via cleveland.com
June 02 11:53 AM
Shoving the ball in Draymond Green’s face cost Tristan Thompson $25,000, but nothing more.