Bulls reportedly interested in Trae Young, Collin Sexton in NBA draft

The Chicago Bulls traded for guard Kris Dunn last year, but may look to draft a top prospect at his position like Trae Young or Collin Sexton.

Vincent Goodwill reported that while many believe Chicago would like a wing, they have no issue with selecting a top guard (via NBC Chicago):

“The phrase ‘positionless basketball’ seems to apply to every spot but point guard, leaving many to believe Trae Young and Collin Sexton are unlikely choices for the Bulls. But they have no such trepidation with taking either player … The Bulls appear enamored with Young and are high on Sexton and aren’t worried about how it would affect Kris Dunn’s development in the near future.”

Both are sharpshooters who would make Chicago a dynamic threat from beyond the arc alongside Lauri Markkanen. One potential (although likely minor) issue with Young is that his trainer clashed with the front office last season.

For those in the “Trae Young to the Bulls” camp, here’s a tidbit: he is being trained by Travelle Gaines. Gaines had some not-so-nice things to say about the Bulls’ FO following the draft night trade of Jimmy Butler — Vincent Goodwill (@vgoodwill) May 31, 2018

Sexton’s nickname is “Young Bull” so getting drafted by the Bulls seems almost too fitting.

Other guards who have worked out for the Bulls include high school star Anfernee Simons, Miami’s Bruce Brown, SMU’s Shake Milton, Duke’s Trevon Duval and Penn State’s Tony Carr.

Potential late selections at guard that have worked out with the team are Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (Kansas), Kenrich Williams (TCU), Allonzo Trier (Arizona) and Trevon Bluiett (Xavier).

While the team may be open to taking Young or Sexton, many of the top prospects they’ve worked out aren’t guards. For example, they’ve brought in Texas big man Mo Bamba, Villanova wing Mikal Bridges and Duke big man Wendell Carter Jr. among others.

In addition to the seventh overall pick, the Bulls also have the No. 22 pick in this year’s draft. If they decide to look for a big man later in the draft, candidates that they’ve worked out are Michigan’s Mo Wagner, Kentucky’s Hamidou Diallo as well as UNLV’s Brandon McCoy.

Chicago has also been linked to Boise State forward Chandler Hutchison, who worked out for the team and could be an option at No. 22. Many have speculated that Hutchison has received a “promise” from the Bulls, indicating that they would select him if he is on the board when they are on the clock.

