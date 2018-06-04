Talking NBA Finals, burner accounts, challenge flags and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Frank Urbina discuss the NBA Finals and where the series will go from here, the burner-account drama in Philadelphia and the report that the NBA has considered adding a challenge flag for coaches. Time-stamps are below:

1:38: Breaking down the first two games of the NBA Finals.

8:40: Should the Cleveland Cavaliers bench JR Smith in favor of Kyle Korver or even Rodney Hood with the way Smith has struggled?

18:20: How can the Golden State Warriors be defeated? Will they continue to win until their Big 4 of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green is broken up or declines? Or will we see another super-team form to take them down?

21:20: How this NBA Finals series impacts LeBron James‘ free agency decision. If LeBron decides to leave Cleveland, are the Houston Rockets a realistic destination or are the Philadelphia 76ers the most logical suitor?

26:55: Breaking down the drama surrounding Bryan Colangelo’s alleged burner accounts. Can he keep his job in Philadelphia? Would another team hire him? And if the accounts belong to his wife, as some have suggested, does that change anything?

41:30: Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA’s executive vice president of basketball operations, has said that the NBA will give challenge flags to coaches so they can contest certain calls during summer league. Is this a good idea?

