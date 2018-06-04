Report: Boban Marjanović to play an assassin in new 'John Wick' film

Los Angeles Clippers big man Boban Marjanović will reportedly join the cast of the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 film alongside Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry.

EXCLUSIVE: 'John Wick: Chapter 3' recruits some athletic company for Keanu Reeves. https://t.co/ypILoCpmqo — Collider (@Collider) June 4, 2018

Here is the report about the 7-foot-3 Clipper (via Collider):

“Boban Marjanović has joined the cast of John Wick: Chapter 3… Representatives for Lionsgate and Marjanović did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Chad Stahelski returns to direct the sure-to-be action-packed sequel, which will feature the Serbian basketball star as an assassin, according to sources. His gigantic hands could end up posing a problem for our badass hero.”

Marjanović has previously played for the San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons. He came to the Clippers as part of the trade package for Blake Griffin earlier this season.

Now that he’s living in Los Angeles, he’s already getting an early taste of Hollywood with this new movie deal.

Earlier this offseason, the big man learned how to surf and also taught some folks at The Ringer how to curse in Serbian. Needless to say, the larger-than-life figure has been a wonderful fit for the limelight in L.A.

Boban Marjanovic went to the @WSL Surf Ranch Founders Cup and interviewed Kelly Slater. He also interviewed a dog and a baby. 😂 pic.twitter.com/i5RP5opMRf — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) May 16, 2018

