NBA Finals Game 2 recap and other podcasts you need to listen today

June 04 05:18 AM
No Shaq this week….. BUT – check out former guest and NBA Champion BJ Armstrong’s podcast – In The Key — this week with comedian Gary Owen and New York Knicks GM Scott Perry!
Courtside from Game 2 of the Finals – via espn.com
June 04 04:54 AM
Amin Elhassan, Kevin Pelton, Kevin Arnovitz, Marc Spears and Brian Windhorst (feat. Aaron Dodson of The Undefeated and Andrew Han) chat courtside from Oracle Arena after Game 2 of the NBA Finals about Steph Curry’s big night (2:00), CJ McCollum on Twitter (10:00), JR Smith with MVP chants (12:20), Finals fatigue (18:10), the Cavs’ mood (25:20) ……
NBA Finals Game 2 recap – via theathletic.com
June 04 03:38 AM
The Warriors pushed up 2-0 with a pretty easy win over the Cavaliers on Sunday night. Ethan Strauss joins the podcast to discuss the win and everything else related to these NBA Finals.
NBA Finals Game 2: Instant Analysis – via NBA.com
June 04 12:38 AM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down all of the action from the Warriors’ 122-103 win over the Cavaliers in Game 2, including a historic shooting performance from Stephen Curry.
Curry Record Breaking, LeBron Tired Looking: Game 2 NBA Finals – via bballbreakdown.com
June 04 12:06 AM
While it seemed like the Cavaliers were going to get blown out early as the Warriors hit over 65% of their shots, LeBron James and Kevin Love kept them close through 3 quarters until the inevitability of the Warriors dominance overtook them and it turned into a blow out. Coach Nick and Dave discuss adjustments the Cavs can make and what the War ……
On the Cavs Beat with Joe Vardon, Jason Lloyd & Dave McMenamin – via bleacherreport.com
June 03 11:47 PM
Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, and Dave McMenamin of ESPN are not only the Cavs Beat, they’re also very close friends and guesting on The Full 48! They discuss their unique friendship, the intensity and competitiveness of covering the Cavaliers, and their collective and individual relationships with LeBron James. They ……