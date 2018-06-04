Steven Adams' autobiography and other NBA trending stories

What version of the Warriors shows up each game decides the NBA Finals – via nbcsports.com June 04 02:23 AM The fate of the 2018 NBA Finals comes down to which Warriors team decides to show up and that doesn’t serve well for the Cavs. Shares

Kenny Atkinson demands major growth from Nets next season – via nypost.com June 04 12:21 AM Don't get Nets coach Kenny Atkinson wrong. It's not that he's unhappy with Brooklyn being the second-most improved team in the Eastern Conference, he's just taking it with a grain of salt. And sayi…

Doug Moe receives 2018 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award – via nba.com June 03 07:55 PM OAKLAND — It's tricky giving Doug Moe the credit he's due as one of the godfathers of today's fast-paced, big-scoring, offensive-minded style of pro basketball. There's no book to prove it.

Behind the crucial calls NBA refs make on the biggest stage – via espn.com June 03 07:35 PM Think the refs blew the call on LeBron in Game 1? The refs sure don't. Here's an inside look at the call that changed the course of the Finals.

How Madeleine Chapman got to write Steven Adams' autobiography – via newsok.com June 03 10:27 AM – Steven Adams is only 24 but has lived a life worth being shared. But he'd be the first to tell you when he was talked into writing "Steven Adams: My Life, My Fight" he wasn't going to be putting pen to paper.

Opening 2019 NBA title odds feel LeBron effect – via espn.com June 03 11:46 AM Ahead of an intriguing offseason, odds to win next year's NBA title are out. Among the notables: the 76ers (with LeBron James?) are 7-2, and the Lakers (with Paul George?) are 20-1.