2001 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been 2001 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been Gallery 2001 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been June 5, 2018- by HoopsHype staff 1 share share tweet pin sms send email By: HoopsHype staff | June 5, 2018 High school phenoms topped the 2001 draft, but it was the Euros who delivered. Sign up Like this article? Sign up for the HoopsHype email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning Success Thanks for signing up. You'll be waking up a little more awesome tomorrow. Whoa! Something went wrong. Try again? Draft, Evergreen, Featured, Re-Drafts, Top, Gallery Gallery, Draft, Evergreen, Featured, Re-Drafts, Top 1 share share tweet pin sms send email