Finals MVP candidates and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 05 07:53 AM
Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss who the MVP of the NBA Finals is so far, the latest regarding Bryan Colangelo's Twitter scandal, and what the Cavs can do to bounce back in Game 3.
The Draft Mailbag, Vol. 4 | Draft Class (Ep. 281) – via theringer.com
June 04 04:02 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks are joined by Danny Chau to answer listener-submitted questions about the 2018 NBA draft. Topics include: trading into the lottery, concerns for Deandre Ayton’s defense, and whether Miles Bridges’s measurements will impact his draft stock.
Warriors Rout Cavs in Game 2 | Heat Check (Ep. 282) – via theringer.com
June 04 03:20 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez is joined by Kevin O’Connor to react to the Golden State Warriors’ convincing win against the depleted Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
June 04 12:48 PM
Steph Curry put his name into the record books in Game 2, as the Golden State sharpshooter landed nine 3 point baskets in a 122=103 win over Cleveland to give the Warriors control of the series. Mark Medina, Logan Murdock, and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group break down Curry’s incredible performance and how the Warriors have gotten halfway to their third title in four years …