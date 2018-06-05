Finals MVP candidates and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 05 07:53 AM

Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss who the MVP of the NBA Finals is so far, the latest regarding Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter scandal, and what the Cavs can do to bounce back in Game 3.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …