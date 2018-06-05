Kings have showed 'significant interest' in Michael Porter Jr.

Michael Porter Jr., who has already met with the Sacramento Kings, is reportedly piquing the interest of the franchise leading up to the NBA draft.

Michael Porter Jr. to meet with Kings https://t.co/wUYdFjHZj7 — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) May 18, 2018

Jeremy Woo noted that the two parties may have mutual interest (via Sports Illustrated):

“According to multiple league sources, the Kings showed significant interest in Porter over the course of the past year, despite the fact he appeared in just three regular-season games due to the injury. A strong showing will likely re-ignite the Porter hype machine. It’s yet to be seen which teams will receive his medical information as June 21 approaches, but all indications are that things are trending in the right direction, and if there’s nothing to hide, convention says Porter’s camp starts at the top of the draft and works down.”

Woo speculated that Sacramento may try to trade down and grab Porter, but wondered where he might fall in the upcoming draft. In his mock draft, he had the Missouri forward selected at No. 5 overall by the Dallas Mavericks.

The consensus on most mocks is that he will land somewhere between No. 4 and No. 8 when teams make their selection at the end of the month. But it is worth mentioning that Steve Kyler projected that the Kings would select Porter with the second pick in his latest mock for Basketball Insiders.

De'Aaron Fox is representing the Sacramento Kings at the NBA Draft Lottery tonight. I asked him if any draft prospects stand out to him and he named Michael Porter, Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Ayton. FULL Q&A: https://t.co/IeTsKo79cz — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) May 15, 2018

When asked about prospects who stand out to him in the upcoming draft class, Sacramento point guard De’Aaron Fox immediately mentioned Porter (via HoopsHype):

“There are guys like Michael Porter, Marvin Bagley III and DeAndre Ayton. There are a bunch of guys who I grew up seeing just because they’re only one year younger than me. Those are three guys I’ve known a while who are at the top of the lottery.”

The franchise needs a wing to pair with Fox and while there are some lingering health issues that Porter will need to answer, he could be the prospect with the most upside.

It’s far from a lock and it’s also possible that Sacramento could trade down, especially if they’re hearing his stock is falling due to the injury concerns. But if not, the interest is clear as day and they may add Porter come draft night.