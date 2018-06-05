USA Today Sports

Knicks intrigued by Trae Young's potential and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 02 08:33 PM
The Cincinnati junior is a noted defender and a solid three-point shooter, but says his work ethic and will power give him an edge.

June 04 04:19 PM
After bypassing college, Anfernee Simons thinks his shooting and defense can translate immediately to the NBA.

June 04 09:24 PM
Andre Iguodala has missed the last six games of the playoffs with a knee injury and sources say there may have been a small fracture involved.

June 04 09:03 PM
Knicks president Steve Mills said he’s intrigued by Oklahoma point guard Trae Young, who he said “has the chance to be a special player.”

June 04 12:16 PM
It will be wrenching for the team’s fans, and for all of Ohio, but they should let him finish his career where he can win another championship or two.

June 04 05:26 PM
ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with NBA game analyst Doris Burke. Burke, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning broadcaster, will continue to serve as a full-time NBA game analyst for ESPN, providing commentary throughout the regular season and during the NBA Playoffs each year.

June 04 04:03 PM
With little cash to spend and a dire need to add wing depth, a look at some of the free-agent targets the Timberwolves should consider.

June 04 11:43 AM
The raw footage of the players on the bench, released late Sunday night, is even more telling and certainly helps explain how the Cavs were unable to recover from that play and why they got blitzed by 10 points in the five-minute overtime period.

June 04 03:00 PM
Would be smart not to

June 04 04:51 AM
With an NBA Finals record nine 3-pointers Sunday night, Curry proves he’s up for the challenge of being more spectacular than during the regular season.

June 04 12:03 PM
Klay Thompson calls Curry’s late circus 3-pointers ‘a dagger shot. It gave us all the momentum back’

June 04 11:33 AM
The Warriors are playing great and have a formidable 2-0 series lead, but as the series shifts to Cleveland for a pivotal Game 3, Golden State cannot afford to take their foot off the pedal.

