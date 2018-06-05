Knicks intrigued by Trae Young's potential and other NBA trending stories

Trail Blazers eyeing Jacob Evans, who models game after Butler, Pippen – via nbcsports.com June 02 08:33 PM The Cincinnati junior is a noted defender and a solid three-point shooter, but says his work ethic and will power give him an edge. Shares

Thompson: Andre Iguodala's knee injury might've included a… – via theathletic.com June 04 09:24 PM Andre Iguodala has missed the last six games of the playoffs with a knee injury and sources say there may have been a small fracture involved.

Voisin: LeBron has earned a free pass out of Cleveland – via mercurynews.com June 04 12:16 PM It will be wrenching for the team's fans, and for all of Ohio, but they should let him finish his career where he can win another championship or two.

ESPN Reaches Multi-Year Extension with NBA Game Analyst Doris Burke – ESPN MediaZone U.S. – via espnmediazone.com June 04 05:26 PM ESPN today announced it has reached a multi-year extension with NBA game analyst Doris Burke. Burke, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Curt Gowdy Media Award-winning broadcaster, will continue to serve as a full-time NBA game analyst for ESPN, providing commentary throughout the regular season and during the NBA Playoffs each year.

Six realistic potential free-agent targets for a Wolves team… – via theathletic.com June 04 04:03 PM With little cash to spend and a dire need to add wing depth, a look at some of the free-agent targets the Timberwolves should consider.