Grayson Allen is 'very much in consideration' for Jazz in NBA Draft

The Utah Jazz are reportedly impressed with former Duke star Grayson Allen, who dominated during the NBA Draft Combine last month.

Tony Jones reported that Utah has become enamored with the former Duke star (via Salt Lake Tribune):

“If Allen is going to play in the league with an edge, or if he’s going to straddle the edge, he’s going to have to prove he can play at a high level. And the Jazz are convinced he has a chance to, which is why Allen is very much in consideration for Utah when it picks at No. 21 in the upcoming draft.”

In addition to Allen, the team has also shown interest in UCLA’s Aaron Holiday, Villanova’s Jalen Brunson and Creighton’s Khyri Thomas, all of whom recently worked out for Utah. They have also brought in Oregon’s Troy Brown, Ohio State’s Keita Bates-Diop and Michigan’s Mo Wagner, so they could also be in play when the team is on the clock.

Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey is known to be extremely secretive around this time of year, so it’s always tough to tell what he’s going to do.

As for Allen, he has also worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. But both teams have a pick after Utah so if Allen is indeed their target, he may very well be available when they are on the clock. The Jazz also have a pick in the second round, though it’s far less likely he will be available with the 52nd overall pick in the draft.

