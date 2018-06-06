Dwane Casey, Ime Udoka are finalists to become head coach of Pistons

After the Toronto Raptors parted ways with Dwane Casey, he is now considered a finalist for the Detroit Pistons’ head coaching job.

Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 2018 NBCA Coach of the Year, as voted by his peers, has continued interviews with the Pistons (via ESPN):

“Casey met with Detroit owner Tom Gores on Tuesday, league sources tell ESPN — and now, Michigan’s John Beilein has pulled out of Pistons search. Beilein had talked separately with Gores and Detroit management in process, league sources said.”

Casey has been considered the favorite to take over for Stan Van Gundy in Detroit. Another leading candidate was Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein, who has now withdrawn from the search.

I love the University of Michigan and I am excited about coaching our Men’s Basketball Team next season and in the years to come ! Let’s go hang some more banners at “THE GREATEST UNIVERSITY IN THE WORLD “#GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) June 6, 2018

Even before Beilein removed himself from consideration, one of the most trusted oddsmakers gave him a 40 percent implied probability. For what it’s worth, Beilein was listed with the third-best odds at 20 percent.

The former head coach for the Raptors reportedly had a “strong interview” with the Pistons organization.

Wojnarowski added in a separate report that while the 61-year-old head coach has certainly impressed the decision-makers in Detroit, San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka is also one of the leading candidates in consideration (via ESPN):

“Casey is expected to be in great demand in the next round of league head-coaching openings. Udoka made strong impressions in interviews in Toronto and Orlando, and it appears to be an inevitability that he will become an NBA head coach within the next few years.”

Udoka, who has also interviewed with the Hornets, Raptors and Magic, is believed to be “very much” in the mix for the opening in Detroit.

However, Toronto is still looking for their next head coach (to replace Casey) and Udoka was recently given the third-best odds of getting the job, behind only Nick Nurse and Ettore Messina.