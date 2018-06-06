Ice Cube on LeBron to Lakers and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 06 03:01 AM

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver take stock of the Finals after the first two games. Topics include: Ben’s new minivan, Ty Lue’s Rodney Hood plans, a defense of J.R. Smith, reactions to that excruciating Game 1 video, and preferences for the length of this series. Then: a question about future Warriors challengers (30:00) becomes a discussion of why LeBron should go to the Spurs, and then another look at Boston’s future …