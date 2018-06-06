Ice Cube on LeBron to Lakers and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 06 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver take stock of the Finals after the first two games. Topics include: Ben’s new minivan, Ty Lue’s Rodney Hood plans, a defense of J.R. Smith, reactions to that excruciating Game 1 video, and preferences for the length of this series. Then: a question about future Warriors challengers (30:00) becomes a discussion of why LeBron should go to the Spurs, and then another look at Boston’s future …
June 06 12:19 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) and Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) get into the offensive and defensive adjustments needed heading into Game 3 of the Finals. Plus, as the impending Bryan Colangelo decision looms in Philly, a debate over whether he should be fired.
Basketball Insiders Podcast: NBA Finals, Toronto, Portland, Demarcus Cousins, and Father Time – via basketballinsiders.com
June 05 10:24 PM
Basketball Insiders senior NBA writer Lang Greene and staff writer Matt John discuss the first two games in the NBA finals, what Cleveland, Toronto, and Portland should do this summer, whether DeMarcus Cousins could be a good investment for Dallas, and which players have been affected the most by Father Time this season.
June 05 05:52 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Cole Zwicker where they discuss many levels of basketball. First, they break down the Cavs-Warriors series, and discuss potential defensive adjustments for Cleveland in addition to Cleveland’s rotation. Can the Cavs do anything to make a comeback? Then, they delve into the Celtics Jaylen Brown and Mohamed Bamba rumors …
Ep. 61 – Ice Cube on LeBron James to Lakers, Cavs/Warriors & Learning to Rap – via Chris Broussard
June 05 05:24 PM
Legendary rapper and media mogul Ice Cube discusses why the Warriors will beat the Cavs, LeBron’s chances to play for the Lakers, Paul George’s leadership qualities, Klay Thompson’s future, how the group NWA was coined and learning to rap on a type writer in high school.
Previewing Game 3 of the Finals, Plus Coaching Free Agency | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 283) – via theringer.com
June 05 01:42 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor preview Game 3 of the NBA Finals, breaking down what the Cleveland Cavaliers need from LeBron James to win (21:25) and Andre Iguodala’s potential impact if he plays (29:45). Then they examine the Detroit Pistons’ coaching situation (35:55).