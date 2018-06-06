Aggregate NBA mock draft 2.0: Luka Doncic has fallen to No. 4 overall

The updated version of our aggregate mock draft has shown us that Arizona big man DeAndre Ayton has become a clear favorite among analysts.
While our first post had Ayton with only a narrow lead over international star Luka Doncic, the Slovenian-born prospect has fallen to No. 4 in our aggregate model. Ayton, meanwhile, was a unanimous projection for the first overall pick in five of the trusted mock drafts we examined.
After several of the underclassmen have decided to go back to the NCAA for another season, the field is set and we have a more clear picture of who will be selected this summer. We looked at analysis from basketball experts at NBAdraft.net, ESPN, The Ringer and SI.com. We also added projections from CBS Sports as well.
To review, here’s how the formula works: for each mock draft that the prospect was selected number one overall, he was given 60 points. If he was listed at number two overall, the prospect was awarded 59 points. This was then continued until the last pick and if the play was not included in a mock draft, he was given zero points.
The biggest riser from version one to version two is Maryland’s Kevin Huerter. He was mid-second round in the initial list and has jumped up to No. 18 overall in the first round. Another big jump was Georgia Tech’s Josh Okogie, who was late in the second round and is now seen as a first-round talent.
Former Louisville forward Ray Spalding is the highest new entry that did not make our first cutoff. Other new names include international forward Arnoldas Kulboka, draft combine snub Gary Clark from Cincinnati and Sudanese-born Matur Maker.
We will continue to post new results as more mock drafts are released and the draft date nears. Expect some to join the list and some to leave the list on our later posts.
Alberto de Roa contributed research to this report
