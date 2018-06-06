Deandre Ayton will watch the NBA Finals with the Suns this evening

The Phoenix Suns have scheduled a workout with former Arizona big man Deandre Ayton, who they could select No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Ayton, 19, will have a private workout for the team as they decide who to pick with the first selection next month. This is the only workout for a team that Ayton will do before the draft. He also told reporters that he is confident he will be the first pick.

Not only will he meet with the organization, but he is also going to hang out with the a number of Suns players tonight to watch the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors

Ayton getting together with Suns players tonight to watch NBA finals. — scott bordow (@sbordow) June 6, 2018

He has reportedly become close with younger players on the team like Devin Booker, Josh Jackson and Marquese Chriss.

During his post-workout interview, he compared playing alongside Booker to a modern version of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. With all of this in mind, it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he does not get selected by the Suns.

Sooooo Ayton says he's not working out for other teams, that he knows he'll be the No. 1 pick, that PHX is home, and he'll be hanging out with Booker, Jackson and the rest of the #Suns tonight. He *might* wind up going No. 1, guys. — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) June 6, 2018