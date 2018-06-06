LeBron, Curry talk White House visit and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Thompson: Andre Iguodala’s knee injury might’ve included a… – via theathletic.com
June 04 09:24 PM
Andre Iguodala has missed the last six games of the playoffs with a knee injury and sources say there may have been a small fracture involved.
NBA players are eager to engage Donald Trump. The NBA? It hopes it never has to – via sports.yahoo.com
June 05 06:41 PM
The NBA’s nightmare is the day when its owners have to decide if they need to take on Trump.
Photo Gallery: Draft Workouts (6/5/18) – via nba.com
June 05 05:56 PM
LeBron James, Steph Curry say their teams won’t go to The White House – via mercurynews.com
June 05 04:13 PM
The Warriors and Cavaliers have something in common — neither team would visit The White House.
DeRozan Named Winner of PBWA’s Magic Johnson Award – via nba.com
June 05 02:57 PM
The Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA) named Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan as the winner of the 2017-18 Magic Johnson Award, which honours the player who best combines excellence on the basketball court with cooperation and dignity in dealing with the media and the public. He joins Chris Bosh (2009-10) as the only players in franchise history to receive the award.
As the NBA Finals moves to Cleveland, LeBron James returns home, but for how long? – via latimes.com
June 05 03:53 PM
For James, the week will be rife with meaning and analyzed heavily. He will be home, but for how long? Wednesday and Friday’s games could very well be his final times playing in Cleveland as a member of the home team.
NBA Finals: Andre Iguodala upgraded to questionable for Game 3 – via mercurynews.com
June 05 02:51 PM
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (lateral left leg contusion) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 3 of the NBA Finals, according to Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr.
Klay Thompson says he will definitely play in Game 3 of The Finals – via mercurynews.com
June 05 02:47 PM
Klay Thompson has never missed a playoff game — and he doesn’t intend to right now.
Does Paul want max contract with Rockets? – via amicohoops.net
June 05 11:47 AM
Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul will be a free-agent once July 1 hits and he reportedly won’t give the Rockets a hometown discount. On Friday’s edition of The Woj Pod, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski hinted that Paul is highly unlikely to sign anything less than a max contract to stay in Houston. “When the Rockets made that deal…
Knicks legends wish Phil Jackson had reached out for help – via nypost.com
June 05 03:20 AM
Former Knicks guard Dick Barnett has something Phil Jackson doesn’t have — his Knicks jersey retired in the Garden rafters. But in reflecting on the Zen Master’s failure as Knicks president, Barnet…
NBA Finals: How Steve Kerr’s time with 1997-98 Bulls shaped his coaching this season – via mercurynews.com
June 05 09:00 AM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr has appreciation for the grind his team went through after going through the same thing with the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls.