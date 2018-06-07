Bulls explain why they were only team not to attend NBA Global Camp

The Chicago Bulls were the only team that did not send a representative to the NBA Global Camp, where many top prospects participated.

Bulls cite previously scheduled workouts, trust in director of international scouting Ivika Dukan for decision to skip international combine: https://t.co/4AKjkrTco4 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) June 7, 2018

John Paxson, the President of Basketball Operations for the Bulls, explained (via Chicago Tribune):

“We made a decision not to attend the Treviso camp given our trust in our director of international scouting, Ivica Dukan, and his knowledge of the event and the prospects in attendance. We are also currently holding workouts for our two first-round draft picks and want all of our scouts present as we go about this very important process.”

They currently have workouts scheduled with Texas big man Mo Bamba, Duke’s Wendell Carter Jr., Alabama’s Collin Sexton, Michigan State’s Mikal Bridges and Kentucky’s Kevin Knox. The Bulls have the No. 7 and No. 22 picks in the 2018 NBA draft.

Others they have met with or are scheduled to meet with that could be first-round picks include Robert Williams (Texas A&M), Lonnie Walker IV (Miami), Donte DiVincenzo (Villanova) as well as high school star Anfernee Simons. They do not have a second-round pick in the upcoming draft.

Crazy that Ukrainian 19-year old PG Issuf Sanon has TWENTY-FOUR interviews with @NBA teams here at #NBAGlobalCamp here in Treviso. He’d be a great “draft-and-stash” guy. Interesting prospect. — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) June 3, 2018

Meanwhile, some of the top prospects who were in Italy for the NBA Global Camp included Issuf Sanon (Ukraine), Karim Jallow (Germany), Arnoldas Kulboka (Lithuania) and Yuta Watanabe (Japan).

Matur Maker, the younger brother of Thon Maker, also participated in the event and he has already worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks.

There were also younger players who participated, but Chicago will have more opportunities in the future to scout those prospects.