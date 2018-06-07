Donovan Mitchell discusses battle with Ben Simmons and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Game 3 Finals recap – via theathletic.com
June 07 04:21 AM
The Warriors have pushed within one game of another NBA title. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss Kevin Durant’s 43 points that got them there, the ensuing Finals MVP conversation, LeBron’s mood and much more.
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell – via espn.com
June 07 03:36 AM
Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell joins The Woj Pod to discuss his breakout rookie season, his battle with Ben Simmons, learning how to become a franchise player, Quin Snyder, and why he believes he can be a recruiter to bring star talent to the Jazz.
June 07 03:02 AM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami (and even Ethan Strauss) overcome technical difficulties to figure out whether Stephen Curry or Kevin Durant will be hoisting the Bill Russell Finals MVP trophy at the end of the 2018 NBA Finals. *Note: This episode…
NBA Finals Game 3: Instant Analysis – via NBA.com
June 07 02:48 AM
Sekou Smith and John Schuhmann break down all of the action from the Warriors’ 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Game 3. The NBA.com writers discuss Kevin Durant’s monster performance and whether or not LeBron James is approaching his final game in Cleveland.
Durant Ices The Series In Game 3 – via bballbreakdown.com
June 07 12:41 AM
The Cavaliers played their best first quarter of the series, yet could not get any separation. And the game wore on, Kevin Durant got more and more vicious, carrying the Warriors as Steph Curry had his worst shooting game of his career, culminating in a contested 30 footer over LeBron that iced the game, and most likely the series.…
Sixers Refuse To Do The Obvious, The Colangelo Controversy Is Ruining The Offseason – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 06 10:28 PM
Somehow we’re in the ninth day of this, and the only people who don’t know that the right move is to move on from Bryan Colangelo is the Sixers themselves. We try to keep our sanity, discuss what could be causing the delay, and decide what happens if they don’t fire him.
June 06 02:45 PM
Chase was joined by Nick Ashooh and Adam Wise to break down five players who could be the pick for the Wizards at No. 15. They covered Kevin Knox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Kentucky, Robert Williams of Texas A&M, Zhaire Smith of Texas Tech and Miles Bridges of Michigan State.