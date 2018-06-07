Ranking every NBA championship winning team since 2000

A lot of legendary teams and players have won the NBA championship since 2000.

Let’s count ’em down.

18. 2006 Miami Heat

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal led the Heat to the title in their second year as teammates in Miami. Miami struggled a bit in the regular season, finishing 52-30, but beat the NBA-best Pistons in the Eastern Conference Finals and then took down the Mavs in six games.