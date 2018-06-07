USA Today Sports

LeBron James free agency and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

June 06 11:53 AM
The ESPN reporter got his start ghostwriting for one of the NBA’s most compelling characters.

June 06 01:35 PM
Believe it or not, even the Splash Brothers had someone from their past who gave them fits on the court. This is the never-before-told story of the childhood battles that helped create one of the best backcourts in NBA history.

June 07 01:27 AM
Andre Iguodala made his NBA Finals debut this postseason in Game 3, helping give the Warriors a 3-0 series advantage.

June 06 05:46 PM
Will he keep his job?

June 06 02:59 PM
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sure sounded like he knew which teams LeBron James is planning to meet with in free agency this summer.

Pre-Draft Workouts 06.06.18 – via nba.com

June 06 02:22 PM
View photos for Pre-Draft Workouts 06.06.18

June 06 11:40 AM
One of Jayson Tatum’s first trips after the hangover from a 101-game rookie season was to return to Duke for its annual alumni camp.He joked during a town hall-style show hosted by Mike Krzyzewski that he left too soon.“I wish I could have come back for the second year, it was so much fun,” said the Celtics forward, the rookie tag officially behind him.Krzyzewski looked out at the audience with a knowing smile and said, “Not as much as I wish. It’s nice to know we wish the same thing.”

June 06 02:32 PM
Duke combo guard Grayson Allen was the headliner of the workout.

