LeBron James free agency and other NBA trending stories

Remember your childhood nemesis? So do Steph and Klay – via espn.com June 06 01:35 PM Believe it or not, even the Splash Brothers had someone from their past who gave them fits on the court. This is the never-before-told story of the childhood battles that helped create one of the best backcourts in NBA history.

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reflects on long but productive rookie season – via bostonherald.com June 06 11:40 AM One of Jayson Tatum's first trips after the hangover from a 101-game rookie season was to return to Duke for its annual alumni camp.He joked during a town hall-style show hosted by Mike Krzyzewski that he left too soon."I wish I could have come back for the second year, it was so much fun," said the Celtics forward, the rookie tag officially behind him.Krzyzewski looked out at the audience with a knowing smile and said, "Not as much as I wish. It's nice to know we wish the same thing."