LeBron James free agency and other NBA trending stories

How Gilbert Arenas helped ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin find his voice – via washingtonpost.com
June 06 11:53 AM
The ESPN reporter got his start ghostwriting for one of the NBA’s most compelling characters.
Remember your childhood nemesis? So do Steph and Klay – via espn.com
June 06 01:35 PM
Believe it or not, even the Splash Brothers had someone from their past who gave them fits on the court. This is the never-before-told story of the childhood battles that helped create one of the best backcourts in NBA history.
NBA Finals: Andre Iguodala says Game 3 was so intense that he didn’t feel pain – via mercurynews.com
June 07 01:27 AM
Andre Iguodala made his NBA Finals debut this postseason in Game 3, helping give the Warriors a 3-0 series advantage.
Report: 76ers believe Bryan Colangelo did not know of Twitter accounts – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 06 05:46 PM
Will he keep his job?
The 7 teams Stephen A. Smith says LeBron James will consider in free agency – via sports.yahoo.com
June 06 02:59 PM
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sure sounded like he knew which teams LeBron James is planning to meet with in free agency this summer.
Pre-Draft Workouts 06.06.18 – via nba.com
June 06 02:22 PM
View photos for Pre-Draft Workouts 06.06.18
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reflects on long but productive rookie season – via bostonherald.com
June 06 11:40 AM
One of Jayson Tatum’s first trips after the hangover from a 101-game rookie season was to return to Duke for its annual alumni camp.He joked during a town hall-style show hosted by Mike Krzyzewski that he left too soon.“I wish I could have come back for the second year, it was so much fun,” said the Celtics forward, the rookie tag officially behind him.Krzyzewski looked out at the audience with a knowing smile and said, “Not as much as I wish. It’s nice to know we wish the same thing.”
Bryan Colangelo attends Sixers’ predraft workout – via philly.com
June 06 02:32 PM
Duke combo guard Grayson Allen was the headliner of the workout.