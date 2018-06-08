Nets may trade Spencer Dinwiddie, DeMarre Carroll for first-round pick

The Brooklyn Nets currently have the second-to-last pick in the first round of the 2018 NBA Draft. They have two second-round picks as well.

However, according to a report by Michael Scotto, they’re one of the teams angling to trade up for a better pick later this month. Scotto mentioned three teams as potential suitors: the Denver Nuggets (14th pick), Washington Wizards (15th pick) and Milwaukee Bucks (17th pick).

Scotto says that it’s unlikely that the Nets would take a bad contract back, as they have done before to acquire players like D’Angelo Russell, in such a deal (via The Athletic):

“Brooklyn would prefer to maintain cap flexibility for the summer of 2019 in any trade. Spencer Dinwiddie, a finalist for the league’s Most Improved Player of the Year award four years removed from a career-threatening ACL injury and in the final year of his contract at a bargain rate ($1.656 million), is one of Brooklyn’s best trade chips.”

In addition to Dinwiddie, Scotto speculated that the Bucks specifically could also have interest in Nets veteran DeMarre Carroll. After hiring Mike Budenholzer as their head coach, the team is in win-now mode and Carroll (like Dinwiddie) played very well last season.

Carroll, 31, played under Budenholzer when both were with the Atlanta Hawks. It would be tough to find the cap space to fit him on their roster.

Players who have worked out for Brooklyn who could get selected in the range where they may trade up include Maryland’s Kevin Huerter as well as Villanova’s Donte DiVincenzo. Both players are sharpshooters who can help the team space the floor with their three-point shooting.

