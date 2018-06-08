Colangelo sunk, Cavs on the brink and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 08 03:01 AM

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver discuss all things NBA Finals. First, they recount the thrills of the Rodney Hood game and a Game 3 that was way more fun than it should have been. Then they talk about the spectacular night of Kevin Durant (12:00), what that performance says about his place in the league, his future with Golden State, and the difference between these Warriors titles and the Cavs in ’16 …