Colangelo sunk, Cavs on the brink and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 08 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver discuss all things NBA Finals. First, they recount the thrills of the Rodney Hood game and a Game 3 that was way more fun than it should have been. Then they talk about the spectacular night of Kevin Durant (12:00), what that performance says about his place in the league, his future with Golden State, and the difference between these Warriors titles and the Cavs in ’16 …
LOCKED ON NBA – 6.8 – Will game 4 of the NBA Finals be the last game of the 2017-18 NBA season? from Locked on NBA
June 08 02:30 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. In this episode, Anthony Irwin and Adam Mares ask whether or not the NBA season will come to a close on Friday night. Later in the show they look around the league in search of the most fun, potential landing spot of LeBron James. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices. Listen to over 65,000+ radio shows, podcasts and live radio stations for free on your iPhone, iPad, Android and PC …
Beat It, Bryan! Ownership Gets It Right, Sixers Fans Help Unseat Colangelo – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 07 08:19 PM
It took long enough, but all’s well that ends well. Bryan Colangelo resigned from his position as President and General Manager of the Sixers after an ‘investigation’ proved that his wife tweeted team secrets on several different Twitter accounts. Colangelo continues to deny he knew anything about the accounts. Weird! This one’s a victory lap.
LOCKED ON NBA – ESPN’s Kevin Pelton joins David Locke on lessons learned in NBA playoffs, impact on the draft and players that increase value from Locked on NBA
June 07 08:13 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The NBA Playoffs are just about in the rear view mirror. The storylines have been switchability and defense. ESPN’s Kevin Pelton joins David Locke to talk about how this impacts the NBA moving forward. What types of players become better in the upcoming years and what stars maybe slips a little as they are not as good at isolation and posting up …
Ep. 62 – Could LeBron and Durant team up? + What does Colangelo leaving the Sixers mean? – via Chris Broussard
June 07 06:28 PM
Chris breaks down the Top 5 greatest dynasties in NBA history. Then on Knockdown J, Could LeBron and Durant team up? Who is the Finals MVP? What will Colangelo resigning means to the Sixers free agency?
Colangelo sunk, Cavs on the brink – via espn.com
June 07 05:54 PM
Brian Windhorst, Andrew Han, Kevin Arnovitz, Ramona Shelburne and Shelley Smith discuss Colangelo’s departure from the Sixers (1:00), Game 3 of the NBA Finals (14:45), Durant’s performance (33:15), the Cavs’ offseason plans (38:10) and LeBron’s plans (53:05).
Bryan Colangelo’s Resignation and the Future of the Sixers With Ben Detrick – via theringer.com
June 07 05:35 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier sit down with writer Ben Detrick to discuss the news of Bryan Colangelo resigning from the Philadelphia 76ers, and examine what that means for the 76ers organization heading into the draft and free agency.
June 07 05:30 PM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports this week are Yahoo NBA writers Shams Charania and Michael Lee. Mannix and Charania discuss Bryan Colangelo’s ouster as GM of the Sixers, Kawhi Leonard’s future in San Antonio, the market for restricted free age
June 07 05:26 PM
Brian, Michael, and Rich talk some NBA Finals (1:00) and then get into the future of LeBron James (15:00), weighing the pros and cons of bringing aboard LeBron James if the All-Star showed interest in joining the Celtics.
June 07 04:42 PM
Chase was joined by Travis Thomas and Keely Diven as they wondered what it would be like to have the Wizards go on a run to the Finals like the Caps have. They discussed whether Wizards can take a guard at No. 15, the future of LeBron and the Rockets, plus some takes from new NBCSW interns that are absolute trash.
KD Crushes the Cavs in Game 3. Plus: Will Deandre Ayton Go No. 1? | Group Chat (Ep. 284) – via theringer.com
June 07 03:53 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan is joined by Paolo Uggetti, Kevin O’Connor, and Justin Verrier to discuss Kevin Durant’s great Game 3 and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ chances at keeping LeBron James this offseason before being joined by Shea Serrano for a quick breakdown of LeBron’s monster dunk in the first quarter. Then, they discuss the likeliness of Deandre Ayton as the no. 1 pick.