Jamal Crawford on NBA Finals, Wolves' year, front-office goal and more

In this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by 18-year NBA veteran and current Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jamal Crawford. Time-stamps are below.

1:00: Crawford shares his thoughts on the NBA Finals, including his reaction to JR Smith‘s blunder and what the Cleveland Cavaliers can do from here.

3:45: In Crawford’s opinion, what’s the best way to attack this Golden State Warriors team?

5:00: Will the Warriors’ dominance cause another super-team to form? Crawford has many friends around the NBA; is this something that he’s heard players around the league discuss?

7:52: Crawford has been on both sides of recruiting – he’s been recruited by his peers (including Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and LeBron James) and he’s recruited players to his teams. When one player is recruiting another player, what does that typically entail? And has recruiting become more prominent in the last decade?

10:50: Crawford shares his thoughts on the Bryan Colangelo story and how he would react if his team’s general manager was tweeting controversial stuff about him (and his teammates) from a burner account.

13:05: On the same night that the Colangelo story broke, Pusha T released his Drake diss track “The Story of Adidon.” Crawford weighs in on the beef between the two rappers.

16:08: The Timberwolves won 47 games and made the playoffs. Crawford shares his thoughts on this season and whether the team played to their full potential.

17:00: Crawford discusses how special it was to be part of ending the Timberwolves’ 13-year playoff drought.

18:05: This season, Crawford only averaged 20.7 minutes, which was his fewest minutes per game since his rookie campaign in 2000. He discusses how frustrating that was considering he’s used to a bigger role (having won three Sixth Man of the Year awards).

19:35: There’s been a lot of talks about the Wolves’ potential. What did Crawford see from Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins in terms of their work ethic, development and ceiling?

20:45: Jimmy Butler was a big reason Crawford decided to join Minnesota. Crawford discusses how great it was to play with Butler and adds that he doesn’t get enough respect when we’re discussing the game’s best players.

22:40: Throughout the season, fans and media were critical of how many minutes Tom Thibodeau was playing the starters because it seemed to tire them out and there’s some fear that he may run them into the ground (which many people felt he did in Chicago with Derrick Rose, Carlos Boozer, Luol Deng and Joakim Noah). Behind the scenes, was there a sense that the starters were playing too much and that it was taking a toll on those guys?

24:25: Crawford shares how much he enjoyed the fans in Minnesota.

25:10: Crawford has a player option for the 2018-19 season, meaning he can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent next month. He discusses how he’ll go about making that decision.

26:20: Crawford is a Seattle native who spends every offseason the city. He discusses the ongoing buzz about Seattle possibly getting an NBA team again.

27:30: Crawford shares what elements of his games he’s focused on improving this offseason.

28:10: Crawford has missed just five games over the last three seasons, which is unheard of for a 38-year-old player in their 18th season. He discusses the keys to his longevity and durability.

29:20: How much longer does Crawford want to continue playing and how will he know when the time is right to retire? He also discusses how he’s extremely motivated entering next year.

31:40: Crawford has played for 18 different head coaches in 18 NBA seasons. He discusses the positives and negatives of having so many different coaches throughout his career.

34:50: Crawford discusses his desire to land a front-office job when his playing days are over and why that post-playing career is appealing to him.