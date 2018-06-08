A look at NBA players' favorite headphones

This story was produced by Reviewed.

For the fourth year in a row, LeBron James and Stephen Curry are going head-to-head in the NBA Finals.

But what most people don’t know is their headphone sponsors are going head-to-head as well.

James owns a stake in Beats, while Curry works with JBL, which is part of Harmon, the official headphone sponsor of the NBA.

Both players often can be seen shooting around before games with headphones on and music playing, totally in the zone and insulated from the outside noises.

But which exact headphone models are NBA stars actually wearing? We took a look.

1. The JBL Everest Elite 300 headphones

If you go to JBL’s home page, you can find that these are one of the pairs that Curry, along with the Miami Heat’s Justise Winslow, wear regularly. They’re noise-cancelling and built for ear comfort, so they’re probably better for travel than for warming up on the court.

Get the JBL Everest Elite 300 headphones on Amazon for $149.98

2. The Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones

Beats headphones aren’t just popular in the NBA, but if you’re watching a shootaround before the game, chances are that many of the players have them on.

James, who as stated above owns a stake in Beats, wears multiple different pairs of the company’s headphones. One of those pairs is the Beats Studio 3, one of the most expensive models the high-end brand makes.

Get the Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones on Amazon for $349.95

3. The JBL UA Sport Wireless headphones

For more freedom of movement, Curry and others use the JBL-Under Armour combination headphones, which are earbuds designed to avoid falling out of your ears, providing for a much more subtle and comfortable look on the court.

Get the JBL UA Sport Wireless headphones on Amazon for $104.88

4. The Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones

The Powerbeats are Beats’ version of the wireless earbuds, which are sweat and water-resistant for training. James has starred in commercials for these headphones. So have a number of different athletes across many sports, including James Harden and Curry’s teammate Kevin Durant.

Get the Powerbeats 3 Wireless headphones on Amazon for $109.99

5. The JBL Everest Elite 700

The Everest Elite 700s are much like the 300s. The 700s also have a microphone along with another few features that differentiate them from the 300s—and raise the price.

Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, another JBL partner, listed these as his favorites. Former Major League Baseball stars Alex Rodriguez and Mariano Rivera also prefer the 700s.

Get the JBL Everest Elite 700 headphones on Amazon for $185.236

6. Headphones for fans: JBL S300 NBA

For fans who want solid headphones that are less than half the price of some of the products listed above, the JBL S300s are perfect.

The headphones feature NBA team logos and are wired. They also include a microphone and a removable cable.

Get the JBL S300 NBA headphones on Amazon for $47

Prices are accurate at the time of publication, but may change over time.

Check out Reviewed for our rankings of the best headphones and information on other products.