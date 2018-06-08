The latest on Hassan Whiteside and other NBA trending stories

Scott Souza: Courting LeBron comes at high cost for Celtics – via providencejournal.com June 07 09:27 PM Would you sell your soul for a King?

That is the question many Celtics fans are asking themselves — and the one the team may have to carefully Shares

Remembering when Michael Jordan, Bulls shut down Jazz in biggest NBA Finals blowout ever – via sportingnews.com June 07 11:58 AM How did the Bulls beat the Jazz by 42 points in the 1998 NBA Finals? Luc Longley tells SN why he still appreciates Chicago’s defense more than anything. Shares