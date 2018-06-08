The latest on Hassan Whiteside and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA Finals: Andre Iguodala appears ready to play in Game 4 – via mercurynews.com
June 07 03:45 PM
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala did not walk with a noticeable limp before practice on Thursday.
Philly’s front office is on the clock with huge stakes – via espn.com
June 07 12:31 PM
The Sixers are facing the draft and an important offseason to chase another star player. What’s next with Bryan Colangelo out?
Scott Souza: Courting LeBron comes at high cost for Celtics – via providencejournal.com
June 07 09:27 PM
Would you sell your soul for a King?
That is the question many Celtics fans are asking themselves — and the one the team may have to carefully
Why LeBron James had Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat on his mind Thursday at the Finals – via miamiherald.com
June 07 05:24 PM
A reflective LeBron James had good things to say Thursday about his close friend, Dwyane Wade, and what he valued heavily about his four-year run to the Finals with the Miami Heat.
Here’s where Whiteside situation stands for the Heat as NBA’s offseason nears – via miamiherald.com
June 07 05:56 PM
A six-pack of Miami Heat notes, including the latest on center Hassan Whiteside, trade options, free-agent-to-be LeBron James and more.
How two decisions after LeBron’s 2016 title could prevent him from winning another – via sports.yahoo.com
June 07 01:12 PM
It’s been perhaps the greatest postseason run of James’ career, but the reality is outside factors may prevent him from ever winning another title again.
Draymond Green on having five techs: ‘I’ve got two to play with for one game’ – via mercurynews.com
June 07 04:34 PM
Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson both love how physical The Finals are — but it affects each of them differently.
The quickest way for the 76ers to get past the Bryan Colangelo fiasco? Hire David Griffin – via sports.yahoo.com
June 07 03:54 PM
The architect of Cleveland’s four-time conference finalist and lone NBA champion can restore the franchise’s credibility.
Remembering when Michael Jordan, Bulls shut down Jazz in biggest NBA Finals blowout ever – via sportingnews.com
June 07 11:58 AM
How did the Bulls beat the Jazz by 42 points in the 1998 NBA Finals? Luc Longley tells SN why he still appreciates Chicago’s defense more than anything.
Kevin Durant holds the NBA’s balance of power – and here’s how he could change it – via sports.yahoo.com
June 07 10:16 AM
The Warriors are too good for Kevin Durant to leave this summer. Even if he had the opportunity to play with LeBron James.
The Trae Young and Stephen Curry comparison through the eyes… – via theathletic.com
June 07 08:51 AM
Brandon Payne, Curry’s longtime personal trainer, has worked with Young as well and doesn’t feel like comparisons of the two players are lazy.