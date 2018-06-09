NBA Finals aftermath and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Courtside after Game 4 of Cavs-Warriors – via espn.com
June 09 03:11 AM
Brian Windhorst, Amin Elhassan, Kevin Arnovitz and Andrew Han (feat. Steve Martinez of The Jump, Ros Gold-Onwude, Marcus Thompson, Ethan Strauss) offer reactions from the floor of The Q after Game 4 in Cleveland to chat about the Warriors sweeping the Cavs.
June 08 06:09 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam Vecenie and chats about the Warriors’ remarkable team, then what happens after the Warriors. What does the NBA look like when the Warriors’ run finally ends? Are we entering an era where the league will conform back to big men based off of the talent entering the league? Then, they chat about Bryan Colangelo’s collars and the absurdity of the situation, and Deandre Ayton seeming to be the next No. 1 overall pick …
Dominique Wilkins on His Legacy, Being Underrated, Today’s NBA Stars, the Emergence of Super-Teams, and His Off-Court Ventures (Ep. 78) – via HoopsHype.com
June 08 03:36 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. They discussed his legacy and whether he gets the respect he deserves, the toughest opponents he ever faced, how he’d fare in today’s NBA, his favorite players to watch now, the Atlanta Hawks’ rebuild and No. 3 pick, his thoughts on super-teams and why they never would’ve formed in the ’80s, his various off-court ventures and much more.
June 08 11:09 AM
Following the Sixers’ internal investigation over the Twitter activity of four burner accounts, Bryan Colangelo has stepped down as the Sixers’ president of basketball operations. Rich Hofmann and Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia discuss one of the stranger controversies in recent memory.
