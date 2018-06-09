NBA Finals aftermath and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 08 06:09 PM

In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam Vecenie and chats about the Warriors’ remarkable team, then what happens after the Warriors. What does the NBA look like when the Warriors’ run finally ends? Are we entering an era where the league will conform back to big men based off of the talent entering the league? Then, they chat about Bryan Colangelo’s collars and the absurdity of the situation, and Deandre Ayton seeming to be the next No. 1 overall pick …