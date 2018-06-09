Report: Suns pursuing another lottery pick, possibly for Trae Young

The Phoenix Suns are reportedly trying to schedule time with Oklahoma star sharpshooter Trae Young sometime before the upcoming NBA draft.

Sources confirm: Phoenix Suns have been trying to bring in Trae Young for dinner/workout, but scheduling has made it difficult. Meeting to likely take place at some point before draft. Evidence Phoenix will be looking to add a 2nd top-10 pick. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 9, 2018

The Suns seem like a lock to select former Arizona star big man Deandre Ayton with the first overall pick, but it sounds like they may also covet Young as a fellow scoring threat next to Devin Booker.

It’s worth mentioning that Kevin O’Connor echoed similar sentiments in a recent tweet (via The Ringer):

“There could be A LOT of movement in the 2018 draft with multiple teams open to trading up, down or out. Gonna be fun.”

The Suns could have the No. 16 overall pick in the draft as well as the first pick in the second round, which they could use to try to move up for another lottery selection. They could also include a young player like Marquese Chriss in such a deal.

After taking Ayton I'd look out for Phoenix trying use their #16 pick + #31 and maybe someone like Chriss to move up into 8-12 range. Did something similar in 2016. Porter, Carter, Sexton, Shai = sensible targets. — Jonathan Wasserman (@NBADraftWass) June 8, 2018

The Memphis Grizzlies could be a potential suitor for a trade because they own the fourth pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Here is what Sean Deveney recently said about their involvement in a deal (via Sporting News):

“With that reality settling in, the buzz around this week’s predraft combine is that the Grizzlies are ripe for a move out of the No. 4 spot … Memphis will look to move down, likely with a wing — small forwards Mikal Bridges or Miles Bridges, most likely — in mind … We are still five weeks out from the draft, but look for Memphis to be prominent in trade discussions before then.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also reported that the Grizzlies could look to trade away their first-round pick. Even if Memphis is unwilling to move their draft pick, other teams could emerge in discussions as the date draws closer.

