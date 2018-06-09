Report: Clippers want to trade up in draft, may be eyeing Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Clippers have the No. 12 pick and No. 13 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. But it seems they want to package those selections for a bigger piece.

Michael Scotto recently reported that the Clippers have “made calls to several teams” with a Top-10 pick to try to make a trade. Michael Porter Jr. has been linked to the organization, according to Kevin O’Connor.

Shams Charania provided a bit of an update during a recent podcast appearance (via Yahoo Sports):

“You could see a lot of pick movement. The Clippers have looked to trade up. I think one guy that they’ve looked at heavily is Luka Doncic from Real Madrid.”

Scotto added that Los Angeles could package their two first-round picks in the lottery along with Tobias Harris to move up in the draft later this month.

The Clippers have the No. 12 and No. 13 overall selections. Harris is about to enter the final year of his contract and will earn just short of $15 million next season.

Even if Harris is not included, Los Angeles could still provide decent role players like Sam Dekker and/or Sindarius Thornwell in a deal. Here is what Adam Fromal suggested the Clippers offer the Sacramento Kings for the second pick (via Bleacher Report):

“Getting a pair of lottery picks and two more intriguing youngsters fits the mentality of this rebuilding organization, particularly because it wouldn’t be giving up any of the youngsters in this scenario. It just gives the Clippers the chance to build around an elite talent and goes on their merry way, reveling in the addition of even more potential.”

Doncic would give the franchise a foundation and perhaps more of a “sure thing” than their two lottery picks could provide.