Suns likely to draft Deandre Ayton and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

June 09 01:46 PM

Now that Collargate has subsided, the Ricky is in true offseason form. Mike reveals his NBA Draft Big Board, Spike reveals his YouTube Big Board, they both reveal the first drafts of their Sixers General Manager Big Boards, and Andrew Unterberger of If Not, Pick Will Convey As Two Second Rounders, bids a final farewell to Bryan Colangelo. Also, Spike gives his newest take that he’s been ‘workshopping,’ this time about an NBA broadcaster.