Suns likely to draft Deandre Ayton and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

NBA Draft Big Board, YouTube Big Board, General Manager Big Board, and Colangelo Eulogy – via rightstorickysanchez.com
June 09 01:46 PM
Now that Collargate has subsided, the Ricky is in true offseason form. Mike reveals his NBA Draft Big Board, Spike reveals his YouTube Big Board, they both reveal the first drafts of their Sixers General Manager Big Boards, and Andrew Unterberger of If Not, Pick Will Convey As Two Second Rounders, bids a final farewell to Bryan Colangelo. Also, Spike gives his newest take that he’s been ‘workshopping,’ this time about an NBA broadcaster.
Warriors Sweep Cavs for Third Championship in Four Years | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 287) – via theringer.com
June 09 01:27 PM
The Ringer’s Juliet Litman and Kevin O’Connor react to the Golden State Warriors eliminating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
Deandre Ayton to the Suns? Plus: Ringer Fans on the Kings, Mavs, Hornets | Draft Class (Ep. 286) – via theringer.com
June 09 01:25 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks discuss the probability that the Phoenix Suns will take Deandre Ayton with the no. 1 overall pick (1:21). Then they bring on resident Sacramento Kings fan Riley McAtee (15:08), resident Dallas Mavericks fans David Shoemaker and Jason Gallagher (25:43), and resident Charlotte Hornets fan Tate Frazier (37:52) to discuss their respective team’s draft possibilities.
Immediate Game 4 Reaction: When Will The Warriors Get Beaten? – via bballbreakdown.com
June 09 11:44 AM
Coach Nick got back to his roots with a solo live show where he offers his immediate reaction to the events that led to the Warriors beating the Cavaliers in Game 4, as well as answering a ton of questions posed in the Periscope comments.