LeBron James has choices to make and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
AA Q&A: ESPN’s Chris Haynes on the Cavs and Warriors, covering LeBron, landing his dream job and more – via awfulannouncing.com
June 08 11:42 AM
In just a few years, Chris Haynes has gone from writing for free on the side to covering the NBA’s premier team for the country’s largest sports media outlet.
Thompson: Stephen Curry still doesn’t have a Finals MVP, but… – via theathletic.com
June 09 05:44 AM
Even without the prestigious FInals MVP hardware, there’s no denying Stephen Curry’s place in this Warriors’ dynasty.
There’s still no Finals MVP trophy for Stephen Curry, only a growing legacy – via sports.yahoo.com
June 09 11:49 AM
This was supposed to be Stephen Curry’s year to win Finals MVP. He’s just fine being called something else: a three-time champion.
Steve Kerr brilliantly navigates Warriors to another title,… – via theathletic.com
June 09 05:21 AM
This title run hasn’t been easy for Steve Kerr, but he’s reached another level with his eighth championship ring — and he wants more.
Bill Bradley knows one Knicks do-over Phil Jackson would like – via nypost.com
June 09 08:34 AM
Phil Jackson was a no-show Monday, when the Hospital for Special Surgery honored Bill Bradley at its annual tribute gala, but the former Knicks president was not far from the Knicks legend’s though…
With Promises Kept, LeBron James Has Choices to Make – via nytimes.com
June 08 03:14 PM
If James wants to beat the Warriors, he may need to take a page out of Kevin Durant’s playbook and find a team that makes the game seem unfair.
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
June 09 11:28 AM
LeBron James’s future in Cleveland – he can opt out of his contract this summer – immediately becomes the No. 1 topic in the offseason following the Warriors’ sweep of the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.
June 09 02:43 PM
The 6-foot-7, 210-pound swingman is a multi-dimensional defensive standout and a solid three-point shooter (43.5 percent) this past season.
Perspective – via washingtonpost.com
June 09 02:36 PM
The Kid from Akron came home and delivered a title. Whether he stays around now doesn’t seem to matter to fans in northeast Ohio.
Kevin Durant on charges that he ruined the NBA: ‘I should be making more money if all that’s on me’ – via sports.yahoo.com
June 09 02:19 PM
K.D.’s first time as a champion was an overwhelming, difficult-to-process moment. The second brought validation and comfort with his Warriors superteam.
LeBron James exits the NBA Finals. His departure from Cleveland could be next. – via sports.yahoo.com
June 09 08:56 AM
His hand bandaged, his pride bruised, LeBron James walked out of Quicken Loans Arena with another loss to the Warriors. Whether he returns is the big question.