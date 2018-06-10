LeBron James has choices to make and other NBA trending stories

Steve Kerr brilliantly navigates Warriors to another title,… – via theathletic.com June 09 05:21 AM This title run hasn’t been easy for Steve Kerr, but he’s reached another level with his eighth championship ring — and he wants more. Shares

Bill Bradley knows one Knicks do-over Phil Jackson would like – via nypost.com June 09 08:34 AM Phil Jackson was a no-show Monday, when the Hospital for Special Surgery honored Bill Bradley at its annual tribute gala, but the former Knicks president was not far from the Knicks legend’s though… Shares

With Promises Kept, LeBron James Has Choices to Make – via nytimes.com June 08 03:14 PM If James wants to beat the Warriors, he may need to take a page out of Kevin Durant’s playbook and find a team that makes the game seem unfair. Shares

Analysis – via washingtonpost.com June 09 11:28 AM LeBron James’s future in Cleveland – he can opt out of his contract this summer – immediately becomes the No. 1 topic in the offseason following the Warriors’ sweep of the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals. Shares