Caron Butler interview and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 11 05:11 AM
Joining Chris Mannix of Yahoo Sports is former All-Star Caron Butler. Mannix and Butler look at Kevin Durant’s two years in Golden State, LeBron James’s actions in Game 1, James’s future, the market for DeMarcus Cousins and more.
June 10 09:21 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. John Karalis (@RedsArmy_John) and Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) react to the Finals, including a look at Golden State’s potential vulnerability moving forward and LeBron James landing spots. They also look ahead to the draft and whether some teams will shake it up by making trades. They also preview Free Agency as the NBA season officially ends and offseason officially begins.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …