The youngest players selected at each NBA draft in the last three decades

With the 2018 NBA draft coming up let’s look at the youngest player taken in each draft over the past the 30 years.

Some of those players went on to be huge stars. Others, well, never lived up to the hype.

1989: Shawn Kemp

19 years and 218 days

Kemp didn’t play a minute of college basketball before being drafted 17th overall by the Sonics. During his time with the Sonics he became one of the most explosive and exciting players in the league and teamed with Gary Payton to lead Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals where they lost to the Bulls. He finished as a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA.