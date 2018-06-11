Dwyane Wade talks future and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
From Michael Jordan to Nikola Mirotic: Two decades of Bulls basketball since their last championship – via chicagotribune.com
June 10 09:39 PM
Bulls season-by-season, for the last two decades
Shares
Heat’s Dwyane Wade talks future, the Finals and what friend LeBron James might do – via miamiherald.com
June 10 03:22 PM
Wade, 36, shared his thoughts on his future, LeBron James’ next landing spot and much more Sunday when he was interviewed for 10 minutes by former Heat teammate Caron Butler for Fox Sports Radio.
Shares
Kevin Durant: “It’s easy to be the best player when you don’t have good players around you” – via nba.nbcsports.com
June 10 04:30 PM
Is Durant angling against LeBron, or is this simple self-promotion?
Shares
Here’s what we learned about the future of the Warriors’… – via theathletic.com
June 10 02:13 PM
The Warriors’ roster figures to get younger and players like Jordan Bell will be important, but will Kevon Looney and Patrick McCaw be back?