LeBron's next move and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Famer discussed his intense work ethic, his influence on this generation of NBA players, whether any team has tried to lure him out of retirement, the goals he’s set for himself, how he’ll help the Los Angeles Lakers recruit free agents like LeBron James and Paul George, the people who inspire him, his ESPN+ show Detail, his new book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play and more.