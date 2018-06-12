LeBron's next move and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA – 6/12 – LeBron’s Next Move, Dwane Casey in Detroit and Championship Parades from Locked on NBA
June 12 07:59 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) discuss the biggest factors in LeBron James’ free agent decision this summer. Then they talk about why Dwane Casey is a good hire for the Pistons, if DeAndre Ayton going No. 1 in the NBA Draft is a done deal, and the problem with NBA championship parades.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
June 12 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver finish wrapping up the NBA Finals and begin to look to the offseason. First: a ceasefire (not a surrender) regarding the Kevin Durant debate, whether the NBA is broken and ruined in the Warriors era, how Durant and Curry could get even better going forward, and how the Golden State dynasty might eventually come undone …
End of the season roundtable, recap – via theathletic.com
June 11 07:18 PM
Tim Kawakami, Marcus Thompson, Ethan Struass and Anthony Slater come together to discuss everything that went down this season and everything that could go on in the future with these Warriors.
June 11 06:17 PM
Chase was joined by Nick Ashooh to evaluate draft prospects Landry Shamet, Gary Trent, Jr., Anfernee Simons, Lonnie Walker IV and Khyri Thomas. Plus, Chase offers thoughts on the Caps winning a title and Dwane Casey going to the Pistons.
Kobe Bryant on Influencing Today_s NBA Players, Whether Teams Have Tried to Sign Him, Helping the Lakers in Free Agency, His Muses and More (Ep. 79) – via HoopsHype.com
June 11 03:32 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Famer discussed his intense work ethic, his influence on this generation of NBA players, whether any team has tried to lure him out of retirement, the goals he’s set for himself, how he’ll help the Los Angeles Lakers recruit free agents like LeBron James and Paul George, the people who inspire him, his ESPN+ show Detail, his new book The Mamba Mentality: How I Play and more.
Shaquille O’Neal defends Bryan Colangelo’s fake Twitter accounts, blows up criticism about his comments on Kevin Love, plus we play a round of Beat Kazaam – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 157
June 11 09:45 AM
Shaq is back, and he tees off right away by defending 76ers President Bryan Colangelo for his multiple fake Twitter accounts, saying he should be allowed to slam his players because of their poor play – John vehemently disagrees with Shaq’s position. Shaq also says he would have choked JR Smith against a locker after the Game 1 blunder in the NBA Finals …