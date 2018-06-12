Report: Teams think Knicks may want to trade up for Michael Porter Jr.

The New York Knicks will reportedly fly to Chicago to watch Michael Porter Jr. work out later this week. But will he be available for them when they’re on the clock?

New York has the No. 9 overall pick in the upcoming draft and Porter currently ranks as the seventh-best prospect in our aggregate big board. Porter did not fall past the eighth selection in any of the mock drafts that experts have most recently published.

#Knicks brass will fly to Chicago Friday to work out Michael Porter Jr., per source https://t.co/hHnqYfeJPz — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) June 11, 2018

One report indicates top-ranking executives for the Knicks, including president of basketball operations Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry, will meet with Porter before the draft.

If they are enamored with him as a prospect but do not believe he will be available when they are picking, there are teams who may help them facilitate a trade.

Some teams with picks ahead of the Knicks have reached out to New York gauge its interest on trading up to draft Michael Porter Jr., league sources say: https://t.co/xXU9upnJSI — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 12, 2018

ESPN’s Ian Begley reported that some teams ahead of the Knicks have “reached out” to ask New York if they want to trade up.

According to Kevin O’Connor, those teams may include the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks (via The Ringer):

“The offseason hot stove is already burning up just three days after the Warriors’ win. The Kings and Mavericks are open to moving down in the draft, according to multiple league front-office executives. Sacramento is in the asset-stacking business, while Dallas is trying to compete for the playoffs next season.”

The Kings have the No. 2 overall pick in the draft and the Mavericks have the No. 5 overall pick.

O’Connor mentioned that the Los Angeles Clippers are also interested in trading up and may target Porter as well. But they’ve also been linked to Luka Doncic, who is a player with slightly more pedigree than the former Missouri forward.

New York has worked out several prospects who could fit with the team at No. 9 overall, including Miami guard Lonnie Walker and Duke big man Wendell Carter. Expect Walker, Carter and Villanova wing Mikal Bridges among others to be in play if the Knicks don’t make a trade.