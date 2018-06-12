NBA legends discuss LeBron James' legacy and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Can the Rockets land LeBron without gutting their team? – via espn.com
June 11 11:56 AM
What would have to happen for LeBron to join James Harden and CP3? Kevin Pelton looks how Houston might build a juggernaut.
Of course Kobe Bryant thinks championships will determine LeBron James’ legacy – via sports.yahoo.com
June 11 04:57 PM
Kobe Bryant finally made clear what he alluded to in a couple less direct forays into the subject during the 2018 NBA Finals.
Pre-Draft Workout 06.11.18 – via nba.com
June 11 01:02 PM
View photos for Pre-Draft Workout 06.11.18
Kobe Bryant on Influencing Today’s NBA Players, Whether Teams Have Tried to Sign Him, Helping the Lakers in Free Agency, His Muses and More (Ep. 79) – via audioboom.com
June 11 04:45 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The future Hall of Famer discussed his intense work ethic, his influence on this generation of NBA player…
Low risk, high reward: Why the Pistons made sense for Dwane… – via theathletic.com
June 11 11:17 AM
Dwane Casey may have little to lose as the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons, given the franchise’s short-term ambitions.
Detroit Pistons Name Dwane Casey as Head Coach – via nba.com
June 11 03:28 PM
DETROIT, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today an agreement with Dwane Casey to join the organization as Head Coach. Casey, who will be formally introduced at a news conference in Detroit next week, is expected to start immediately with player meetings and staff development starting this week.
Dwyane Wade on LeBron James’ decision: ‘I don’t think it’s a basketball thing’ – via cleveland.com
June 11 12:29 PM
Even though he doesn’t know yet where James will go this summer — or if James will choose to stay in Cleveland — Wade believes he has a handle on what will go into the decision.
Kobe Bryant, NBA Greats Get Lathered About LeBron’s Legacy – via bleacherreport.com
June 11 01:07 PM
LeBron James was fighting for his legacy last week, but all Kobe Bryant saw was the exhaustion in his effort. The Cleveland Cavaliers had lost the first two games of the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, despite James’ Herculean efforts…