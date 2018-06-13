Collin Sexton is 'strong possibility' for the Cavaliers in first round

Former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton is an emerging prospect gaining momentum heading into the 2018 NBA Draft at the end of the month.

I had an interesting conversation with @JayBilas today about the draft for a column this week. A bit of a preview: He thinks it’s likely Collin Sexton is chosen before the Hornets’ No. 11 pick. I thought Sexton was more 50-50 to still be there. — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) June 12, 2018

Sexton, who has also worked out for the New York Knicks (9th overall pick) and Cleveland Cavaliers (8th overall pick) thus far, will next reportedly work out with the Charlotte Hornets (11th overall pick).

But ESPN’s Jay Bilas does not think Sexton will be available when the Hornets are on the clock. According to Kevin O’Connor, the Cavaliers could be the team that selects the former Alabama guard (via The Ringer):

“League sources are split on what the Cavaliers will do with the No. 8 pick. Some think they’ll play it conservative and use the selection, rather than risk trading it to appease LeBron James, only for him to leave. If they keep the pick, consider Alabama point guard Collin Sexton a strong possibility.”

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly interested in Sexton as well. It’s possible that Sexton could be off the board before Cleveland is on the clock because the Bulls (7th overall pick) has a selection before the Cavaliers.

If the front office in Cleveland is indeed enamored with Sexton, however, it would be particularly interesting because the team has a ton money tied up to point guards on their roster. George Hill is owed $19 million next season and Jordan Clarkson is owed $12.5 million. It’s unclear if either player is part of their long-term plans and, more likely than not, they will make their decision based on where LeBron decides to play next season.

If the team does lose James in free agency this offseason, it’s possible they trade Kevin Love as well and reshape their entire roster. In that case, look at Sexton as more of a foundational building block rather than the best fit for their current roster.