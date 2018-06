The No. 1 pick in the NBA draft is never a sure thing, though a number of legendary players have been the top pick.

With the 2018 NBA Draft coming up, let’s look at the worst and best No. 1 picks in the last 25 years.

25. 2013 – Anthony Bennett, Cavs

Bennett might be the worst No. 1 pick in all of sports. The UNLV product played for four different teams in his four years in the league and averaged just over four points for his career.