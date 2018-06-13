Cavs, Larry Nance Jr. share interest in contract extension and other NBA trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lowe: Kevin Durant stands apart among all-time greats – via espn.com
June 12 11:39 AM
KD isn’t fixated on MJ’s ring count like Kobe or LeBron. So what makes him tick? Zach Lowe examines the Warriors’ enigmatic superstar.
Nick Nurse finally handed keys to Raptors after patient wait – Sportsnet.ca – via sportsnet.ca
June 12 09:04 PM
The Toronto Raptors have doubled down on the offensive success they enjoyed in their most enjoyable season – the first two weeks of May excepted – in hiring offensive co-ordinator Nick Nurse.
Cavaliers, Larry Nance Jr. share interest in contract extension; Rodney Hood due qualifying offer June 29 – via cleveland.com
June 12 07:34 PM
There are at least two decisions to make with players currently on the Cavs roster that are not related to trades and probably only tangentially related to LeBron James — a contract extension for Larry Nance Jr. and a qualifying offer for Rodney Hood.
Parade recap: The strange Kevin Durant jokes, Nick Young and… – via theathletic.com
June 12 06:21 PM
The Hennessy highlights, Draymond Green jibes, and slightly awkward moments from the Warriors’ third championship parade in four years.
Thunder opens Summer League play on July 6 – via newsok.com
June 12 04:04 PM
– The Thunder’s return to the Las Vegas Summer League begins with a game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Report: LeBron James says he doesn’t like Houston as city – via sports.yahoo.com
June 12 01:31 PM
This isn’t good news for the Rockets.
Steve Kerr jokes he wants to have enough championship rings for his toes – via mercurynews.com
June 12 03:16 PM
The Warriors were in a loose and fun mood at their championship parade on Tuesday.
What can the Cavaliers do to get CJ McCollum? ‘Hey, Joe!’ – via cleveland.com
June 12 08:29 AM
Cleveland.com Cavs writer Joe Vardon answers fans’ questions dating to when the playoffs started.
Sources: Raptors to hire Nurse as head coach – via espn.com
June 12 11:38 AM
The Toronto Raptors will hire assistant Nick Nurse as the franchise’s new head coach, league sources tell ESPN.
Where the Heat and Wayne Ellington stand weeks from free agency – via miamiherald.com
June 11 10:52 PM
An update on Wayne Ellington, who – along with Dwyane Wade – are the Heat’s most significant looming unrestricted free agents.