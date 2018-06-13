Where's LeBron going and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LeBron James’ destination remains a mystery but many speculate he’l join the L.A. Lakers
Where’s LeBron Going, Coaching In The G-League, Finals Recap – via bballbreakdown.com
Safa Kamalian is an assistant coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G-League, and discusses his experience working in the Rockets organization. HoopHype’s Alex Kennedy discusses where LeBron might go, and Dave DuFour gives us some insights into the Finals and the intriguing Free Agent storylines this summer.…
LOPN NBA Mock Draft Picks 1-6: Phoenix, Sacramento, Atlanta, Memphis, Dallas and Orlando from Locked on NBA
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network presents the 2018 NBA Mock Draft with expert draft analysis from SI.com Jeremy Woo plus Locked on NBA hosts Josh Lloyd and Jake Madison evaluate the picks. In the first edition of the NBA Mock Draft we get the 1st 6 picks of the draft …
Finals postmortem, what comes next for LeBron – via espn.com
Cassidy Hubbarth, Chiney Ogwumike and Ramona Shelburne chat about the diss tracks in LA (3:10), the Warriors celebrating and making news (21:30), pining for LeBron in free agency (35:50) and awards (43:00).
Basketball Insiders Podcast: LeBron’s Future, Free Agency and the 2018 NBA – via basketballinsiders.com
Basketball Insiders’ Deputy Editor Moke Hamilton is joined by analyst Tommy Beer to discuss LeBron James’ legacy and his pending free agency as well as that of some of his peers, the future of Luka Doncic and Trae Young, and how the 2018 NBA may look.
In this episode, Sam Vecenie is joined by Cole Zwicker, where they go in-depth on Sam’s current NBA Draft Board …
Warriors-Cavs Fatigue, LeBron Landing Spots, Offseason Story Lines | Heat Check (Ep. 288) – via theringer.com
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez sits down with Chris Ryan and Kevin O’Connor to discuss whether the anticlimactic sweep in the Finals is good for basketball (3:45) and debate which team LeBron James might head to over the summer (22:56).
Golden State has made it clear, it is the alpha dog in the NBA. But as the league is ever changing, how long can the Warriors stay on top? Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group examine how solid this dynasty is, and what’s to come for the team this offseason. You’ll hear from Golden State general manager Bob Myers and head coach Steve Kerr.