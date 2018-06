The 2018 NBA draft is quickly approaching, so while we get ready for that, let’s take a look back at the best draft classes over the past 40 years.

10. 1997 NBA Draft

Tim Duncan and his five championships and two MVPs obviously makes this a strong draft right from the very first pick, but it also had Tracy McGrady and produced 28 total All-Star appearances, 27 All-NBA, and two MVP awards (both Duncan).