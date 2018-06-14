Leonard-Spurs relationship and other NBA trending stories

Kawhi’s ex-agent sues agency for commissions – via espn.com June 13 05:13 PM NBA agent Brian Elfus is suing his former agency for for allegedly withholding payment on commissions he says he’s owed, including on the $94.3 million contract that he negotiated for Kawhi Leonard in 2015. Shares

Anne Donovan, who won an Olympic gold medal as a player in 1984 and 1988 and also guided the WNBA's Seattle Storm to a title as a coach in 2004, died of heart failure Wednesday. She was 56.

Fans around the NBA have put up billboards to woo LeBron James. What would it look like if all 30 teams did the same? See for yourself.

"I don't think it's going to change much, to be honest with you," Marc Eversley, the Sixers vice president for player personnel, says of the predraft process.

Former NBA coach Larry Brown is returning to the sidelines at the age of 77. Brown will sign a one-year contract with Italian club Fiat Torino on Wednesday, according to multiple reports, with the official announcement coming next week. He is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. This will be the well-traveled…

Ujiri discussed the expected hiring of Nurse as the Raptors' new head coach and also has thoughts on his friend Colangelo.

The Heat's 24-year-old starting small forward — and arguably its most enticing trade chip — said Wednesday he's excited about the possibility of James, a four-time MVP, making his way back to South Florida this summer.