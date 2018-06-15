JJ Redick interviews Seth Meyers and other podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
June 15 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver celebrate the beginning of NBA summer. First: the winners of Open Floor’s Bracket Challenge, Lakers diss tracks, Paul George as a glorified Jeff Green, the future of Russ in OKC, Carmelo’s South Beach destiny, and Kevin Love as the canary in the coal mine …
LOPN Mock Draft Picks 13-18 Dallas, Denver, Washington, Phoenix, Milwaukee and Spurs plus Jeremy Woo player breakdowns from Locked on NBA
June 15 02:09 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The Locked on Podcast Network Mock Draft continues with picks 13 thru 18. The Locked on Podcast Network hosts are in the war room making while SI.com’s Jeremy Woo gives you player breakdowns after each pick. Jake Madison and Josh Lloyd give their thoughts on what is taking place in the draft.Episode 3 of the Mock Draft is all about the fall of Colin Sexton. The Alabama guard starts to slip and will it ever stop …
June 14 10:49 PM
In this episode, Cole Zwicker joins Sam Vecenie to chat about the 2018 NBA Draft, but first they talk about the 2019 NBA Draft. Charles Bassey committed to play at Western Kentucky for the 2018-19 college hoops season, so Sam and Cole break down Bassey, his game, what they’ve seen in the past, and how he projects as a prospect (2:00). They also chat a bit about the 2019 NBA Draft as a whole …
June 14 05:53 PM
Wine and Gold talk Podcast
The Warriors’ Wild Parade, LeBron’s Offseason, Kawhi Meeting With Pop, and Draft Talk – via theringer.com
June 14 01:32 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor discuss the Golden State Warriors’ championship parade (03:30), the best landing spots for LeBron James this offseason (08:30), Adrian Wojnarowski’s report that Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich are scheduled to meet (21:25), and updates from the NBA draft (43:34).
Seth Meyers on Late-Night Rivalries, Comedy in the Age of Trump, and Giving Birth in a Lobby | The J.J. Redick Podcast (Ep. 15)
June 14 12:24 PM
J.J. Redick sits down with ‘Late Night’ host Seth Meyers to discuss his varying forms of sports fandom (4:00), the need for comedic stat lines after a show (22:00), the many pitfalls of social media reliance (28:00), and trying to make late-night TV fun (40:00).
