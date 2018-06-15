Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has had no known draft workouts thus far

Former Kentucky star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could be one of the top point guards selected in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Scouts and executives are enamored with his size and length. He stands at 6-foot-6 and his wingspan is over 6-foot-11 — which makes him a potential defensive specialist. He measured well at the combine, but did not do any physical testing.

Some teams have not been able to bring him in for a workout, according to Adrian Wojnarowski (via ESPN):

“I do think [he] goes in this lottery. Teams haven’t seen him in [a] workout setting for the most part. I’m not sure he’s worked out for anybody. But that competition among those guards is going to be fascinating.”

The Orlando Magic (No. 6), Cleveland Cavaliers (No. 8), New York Knicks (No. 9), Charlotte Hornets (No. 11), Los Angeles Clippers (No. 12 and No. 13) and Phoenix Suns (No. 16) are the teams with the most need for a point guard in the upcoming draft. He may have had a secret or private workout with a team; if so, everyone involved has done a good job keeping it under wraps.

It’s possible that he’s not working out for teams because his camp is trying to steer him to a certain team. If they want him in a certain market like, say, Los Angeles (which has the No. 12 and No. 13 picks), turning down workout requests from franchises in that same range would make sense. It’s also possible that Gilgeous-Alexander has a promise from a team he’d like to join, making workouts unnecessary.

He is currently ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in our aggregate big board. Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game last season.

As a freshman, he ranked Top 5 in the SEC in both Offensive Win Shares and Defensive Win Shares. He also ranked No. 3 in his conference in assists per game and steals per game. Gilgeous-Alexander is an intriguing prospect, so interested teams understandably want to bring him in for a workout prior to selecting him. However, his camp seems to have a different plan at this point.