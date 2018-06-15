NBA Mock Draft 2018: Centers

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Phoenix: Deandre Ayton
Center / 7-1 / Arizona / Freshman
20.1 ppg, 11.6 rpg
|
While you can count the number of teams in today’s NBA that are constructed around big men with one hand, Ayton is destined to join that group immediately. Phoenix toyed with the idea of moving down for Doncic, but in the end the obvious decision is the smart one here and the team can go about finding its point guard of the future with a package trade later in the draft, in free agency or in a future draft. Would the team consider dealing Josh Jackson in order to land Luka Doncic? It would be risky as there is a bond between Ayton and Jackson that goes back to high school, but a move the Suns, whose new coach has ties to him, have surely pondered.
|
2. Orlando: Mohamed Bamba
Center / 6-11 / Texas / Freshman
12.9 ppg, 10.5 rpg
|
The Magic have really struggled in recent years to secure a true franchise talent to build around. Some of that can be chalked up to plain bad luck in their draft position. The good news is that this year they appear to be in a sweet spot drafting 6th in a class with 7-8 high-level prospects. Point guard Trae Young is another player that they are said to be interested in if available, and he would fill a glaringly obvious position of need.
|
Center / 7-1 / USA / Freshman
–
|
The Hawks could complete their swing-for-the-fences draft by following up the ballsiest pick in the draft (Trae Young at 3) with another selection taking a guy that missed the entire season by choice. Robinson could shore up the Hawks frontline for the next 10-12 years, or be out of the league in two seasons, there probably is no in between. Now that Charles Bassey has committed to play for the Hilltoppers next year, will he follow Robinson’s lead and sit out the season?
Key: (*) Standard salary for players selected with that pick in 2018-19.
